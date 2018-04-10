Three female jockeys bid for Grand National history

London — Rachael Blackmore will be one of three women jockeys vying to become the first female rider to win the greatest steeplechase, Grand National, on Saturday.

Blackmore recently rode a winner for Alpha des Obeaux trainer Mouse Morris and the 2016 Grand National-winning handler is more than content to have her on board a horse he quietly fancies to win the historic race at Aintree racecourse.

"Rachael has been lucky for us and she’s a very good pilot. We’re delighted to have her on board," said Morris. "He is a grade2 winner over fences and he’s going into the race fresh … he’s at his best when he’s fresh.

Blackmore joins experienced compatriot Katie Walsh — whose third-place finish on Sea Bass in 2012 is the closest a woman jockey has come to winning the National — and top English rider Bryony Frost in the 40-runner field.

Walsh rides Baie des Isles while Frost — daughter of 1989 Grand National-winning jockey Jimmy — is on Milansbar. All three are rated 33/1 chances.

British bookmaker Ladbrokes offer 12/1 that one of the trio of women wins.

