Sport / Other Sport

Three female jockeys bid for Grand National history

10 April 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
- Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image:

London — Rachael Blackmore will be one of three women jockeys vying to become the first female rider to win the greatest steeplechase, Grand National, on Saturday.

Blackmore recently rode a winner for Alpha des Obeaux trainer Mouse Morris and the 2016 Grand National-winning handler is more than content to have her on board a horse he quietly fancies to win the historic race at Aintree racecourse.

"Rachael has been lucky for us and she’s a very good pilot. We’re delighted to have her on board," said Morris. "He is a grade2 winner over fences and he’s going into the race fresh … he’s at his best when he’s fresh.

Blackmore joins experienced compatriot Katie Walsh — whose third-place finish on Sea Bass in 2012 is the closest a woman jockey has come to winning the National — and top English rider Bryony Frost in the 40-runner field.

Walsh rides Baie des Isles while Frost — daughter of 1989 Grand National-winning jockey Jimmy — is on Milansbar. All three are rated 33/1 chances.

British bookmaker Ladbrokes offer 12/1 that one of the trio of women wins.

AFP

Like A Panther poised to strike for De Kock in Classic

Like A Panther, the mount of Callan Murray, has the advantage of pole position in Saturday’s R2m SA Classic at Turffontein
Sport
4 days ago

Lowest bid hiked for Germiston bloodstock sales

The minimum bids on the two sales differ sharply
Sport
5 days ago

Top jockey Ryan Moore faces Kentucky Derby decision

Will it be the Kentucky Derby or 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket for the world’s leading jockey?
Sport
7 days ago

Training legend Bob Baffert chases fourth Dubai Cup victory

The trainer of champions is confident West Coast will outrun opponents in Saturday’s $10m sprint at Meydan Racecourse
Sport
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA lightning strikes at the Commonwealth Games
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Roaring Lions raring for tour Down Under
Sport / Rugby
3.
Fifa to probe construction of lavish ‘Home of ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Breaststroke queen eyes a second gold at the ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
How Vinnige Fanie got the cameras to catch Aussie ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Like A Panther poised to strike for De Kock in Classic
Sport / Other Sport

Lowest bid hiked for Germiston bloodstock sales
Sport / Other Sport

Top jockey Ryan Moore faces Kentucky Derby decision
Sport / Other Sport

Training legend Bob Baffert chases fourth Dubai Cup victory
Sport / Other Sport

Nother Russia riding high for Vaal on Saturday
Sport / Other Sport

Whisky Baron changes course for Hong Kong
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.