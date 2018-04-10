SA’s lawn bowls heroines came agonisingly close but they could not fell the world champion Australians in the battle for the fours crown in Gold Coast on Monday.

Skip Elma Davis and her troops were in this encounter until the penultimate 14th end‚ when the Aussies‚ leading 15-12‚ added another three points to take a six-point advantage into the final end.

"We were still in it‚ in it‚ in it‚ until the second-last end‚" said Davis. "When we dropped those three shots, you know it’s going to be difficult. At this level you can’t drop a three at the end."

Of the 15 ends‚ SA won seven and the Aussies eight‚ and the difference‚ mathematically‚ was the 14th end. But in truth it was more than that. The home side had the ability to overturn deficits quickly.

Australia trailed on the scoreboard on only three occasions in the match — after the first end (0-1)‚ the second (0-3) and the ninth (10-9). In the fourth end they scored a four-pointer to take the lead‚ and in the 10th a three-pointer.

Davis‚ playing with Esme Kruger‚ Nicolene Neal and Johanna Snyman‚ nailed a four-pointer on the final end‚ but it was not enough.

Of the South African outfit‚ Davis was the only one with top international experience‚ having won a triples bronze at the 2016 world championships.

This was SA’s second bowls medal of the Games‚ adding to the singles bronze Colleen Piketh collected on Sunday.

Piketh will team up with Neal in the pairs‚ while Davis‚ Snyman and Kruger will contest the trips.

