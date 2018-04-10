Sport / Other Sport

10 April 2018 - 05:30 David Isaacson
Lightning bolt: SA’s Akani Simbine flies over the line to take the 100m gold on Monday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Gold Coast — South African lightning struck Gold Coast several times on an incredible Monday night‚ with Akani Simbine delivering the last of the blows as he won the 100m crown.

Four golds‚ four silvers and a bronze — eight of them coming from speedsters on the track and in the pool — lifted SA to fifth on the Commonwealth Games medals table.

Simbine finally bagged the first major medal of his career as he raced to victory in the 100m at the Carrara Stadium, with compatriot Henricho Bruintjies taking silver behind him to leave Jamaica’s former world champion‚ Yohan Blake‚ battling for bronze. Simbine admitted afterwards that he felt relieved.

"It’s a medal I knew I could do and I could get … it’s just getting my mind to do it, and now I have my first international medal‚ my first international title‚ and now it’s just building on that momentum going for more international medals."

Cameron van der Burgh. 50m breaststroke gold. Picture: REUTERS
Simbine said he could not remember anything before the 60m mark.

"Yohan‚ I thought he was going to kick‚ but he didn’t. And then I just saw myself and I literally just went ‘okay‚ I just won this race’‚ and I put my hand up."

Bruintjies‚ in the lane outside Simbine‚ said his game plan was to pursue his compatriot.

"I told him: ‘I know you’re going to go out fast and I know you’re going to go for the podium‚ so you have to take me too.’

"So, literally, my whole race was Akani‚ Akani. I was just chasing him because I knew if I chase him‚ I’m going to be on the podium," said Bruintjies.

The pair will next be in action in the 4x100m relay later in the week. "I want to take home two golds‚" Simbine said.

SA’s swimmers delivered three golds‚ the most sensational coming from Cameron van der Burgh’s unexpected triumph in the 50m breaststroke.

The veteran performed the impossible as he downed indomitable Englishman Adam Peaty to win his third consecutive Commonwealth Games 50m breaststroke crown.

Tatjana Schoenmaker: 100m breaststroke gold. Picture: REUTERS
Peaty had not been beaten since Van der Burgh edged him by 0.02sec at the previous Commonwealth showpiece in Glasgow, Scotland.

Since then the South African has had to play second fiddle to him at two world championships and the 2016 Olympics‚ but on Monday the old warhorse reclaimed his turf as he touched first in 26.58.

Peaty‚ who had swum a 26.49 Games record in the semifinals‚ was second in 26.62.

Chad Le Clos‚ who won his third gold medal at Gold Coast in the 100m butterfly‚ became only the second man in history — the first since 1974 — to win three Games titles in the same event, the 200m butterfly.

Now Van der Burgh‚ who turns 30 in May, has added his name to that list.

"To be able to come through the years and be able to finish on such a high is really special. Adam and I had a really tough rivalry," he said.

"He obviously had the upper hand the last couple of years, so to get on top of the podium and see my flag up there and my national anthem being played is going to be‚ when I look back on my career‚ one of the highlights," said Van der Burgh.

Chad Le Clos: 100m butterfly gold. Picture: REUTERS
Tatjana Schoenmaker added the 100m breaststroke crown to her 200m gold‚ clocking 1min 06.41sec to break the last of Penny Heyns’s African marks in an Olympic-sized pool.

The usually quiet and reserved 20-year-old was emotional: "This 100 was amazing. I didn’t think I would ever medal in the 100."

Le Clos took his 16th career Games medal by winning the 100m butterfly in a 50.65 championship record.

That podium finish brought him level with Australian Susie O’Neill as the most decorated Games swimmer of all time.

Dyan Buis and Charl du Toit took silver and bronze in the T38 100m final‚ with Du Toit breaking his world record in the more restrictive T37 class.

Christian Sadie took silver in the S7 50m freestyle.

The women’s four lawn bowlers battled bravely but had to settle for a silver medal after losing in the final to the world champions, Australia.

In Tuesday’s action, Caster Semenya will lead SA’s charge for gold as she competes in a 1,500m final, but will be missing the type of firepower she had faced at the 2017 world championships. She was the fastest of the semifinalists on Monday.

"The main thing was to take command of the race‚ see how we can run the splits," she said. "I was happy with the splits."

The swimming ends on Tuesday.

