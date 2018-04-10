Gold Coast — South African lightning struck Gold Coast several times on an incredible Monday night‚ with Akani Simbine delivering the last of the blows as he won the 100m crown.

Four golds‚ four silvers and a bronze — eight of them coming from speedsters on the track and in the pool — lifted SA to fifth on the Commonwealth Games medals table.

Simbine finally bagged the first major medal of his career as he raced to victory in the 100m at the Carrara Stadium, with compatriot Henricho Bruintjies taking silver behind him to leave Jamaica’s former world champion‚ Yohan Blake‚ battling for bronze. Simbine admitted afterwards that he felt relieved.

"It’s a medal I knew I could do and I could get … it’s just getting my mind to do it, and now I have my first international medal‚ my first international title‚ and now it’s just building on that momentum going for more international medals."