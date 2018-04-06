Like A Panther poised to strike for De Kock in Classic

With Surcharge once again saddled with a high draw, punters are favouring one of Mike de Kock’s five runners, Like A Panther, for Saturday’s R2m SA Classic at Turffontein.

"We’ve eased Surcharge from 2-1 to 5-2 as all the inquiries from our clients have been for Like A Panther.

"We now have him second favourite at 15-4," said bookmaker Lance Michael.

Also among the leading fancies is Majestic Mambo — who must bounce back from a disappointing performance in the Gauteng Guineas — with a 4-1 chance with Michael.

Like A Panther, the mount of Callan Murray, has the advantage of pole position and, despite not having had a recent race, looks the pick of De Kock’s quintet of runners. The other four are 5-1 shot Royal Crusade, Noble Secret, Pietro Mascagni and Alshibaa.

Trainer Stuart Pettigrew is understandably incensed that his talented three-year-old Surcharge has been drawn somewhere near the Rand Stadium.

Interviewed on his charge’s continued misfortune in draws, Pettigrew said: "When you’re drawn wide it can cost you three, four or possibly five lengths, it’s bad."

One redeeming factor is that Surcharge has top jockey Piere Strydom in the irons, but it will need all his expertise to take top honours in this highly competitive contest.

Majestic Mambo’s supporters stared in disbelief when the unbeaten Paul Peter inmate trailed in among the backmarkers in the Gauteng Guineas.