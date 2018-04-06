‘Grid girls’ to make comeback at Monaco Grand Prix

Paris — The boss of the Monaco Grand Prix is planning to reverse Formula One’s recent modernisation of some traditions by retaining "grid girls" at the glamorous Mediterranean race in May.

The sport announced before the start of the 2018 season it was replacing "gird girls" with "grid kids".

The "grid kids" who accompanied the F1 drivers on the grid at March’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix were karting and junior racing drivers.

But the chief organiser of the Monaco race has insisted on retaining the "grid girls".

President of the Automobile Club de Monaco Michel Boeri said: "They [F1 owners Liberty Media] understand that Monaco is not Spa, or Monza. We’ve had no problems with Liberty Media, except for the grid girls issue.

"They’ll be there on the grid, but they won’t be holding any name boards."

The Russian Grand Prix at Sochi in September may also feature the use of "grid girls", Interfax has reported.

AFP