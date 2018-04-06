Sport / Other Sport

FORMULA ONE

‘Grid girls’ to make comeback at Monaco Grand Prix

06 April 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
'Grid girls' pose ahead of a Russian Formula One Grand Prix race. Picture: REUTERS
'Grid girls' pose ahead of a Russian Formula One Grand Prix race. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — The boss of the Monaco Grand Prix is planning to reverse Formula One’s recent modernisation of some traditions by retaining "grid girls" at the glamorous Mediterranean race in May.

The sport announced before the start of the 2018 season it was replacing "gird girls" with "grid kids".

The "grid kids" who accompanied the F1 drivers on the grid at March’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix were karting and junior racing drivers.

But the chief organiser of the Monaco race has insisted on retaining the "grid girls".

President of the Automobile Club de Monaco Michel Boeri said: "They [F1 owners Liberty Media] understand that Monaco is not Spa, or Monza. We’ve had no problems with Liberty Media, except for the grid girls issue.

"They’ll be there on the grid, but they won’t be holding any name boards."

The Russian Grand Prix at Sochi in September may also feature the use of "grid girls", Interfax has reported.

AFP

Sebastian Vettel takes his chance to steal win from Hamilton

In another bonus for Ferrari, Kimi Raikkonen finishes third
Sport
11 days ago

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo hopes to end his Australia curse

The Red Bull is driver confident of winning his first Grand Prix title at home
Sport
14 days ago

Hamilton and Vettel kick off battle for fifth title

Four-times champions ready for fierce season
Sport
15 days ago

Lewis Hamilton not close to final chapter

The F1 champion is reportedly ready to sign a new contract with Mercedes
Sport
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
King Henri gives Brownlees the blues at ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Warner accepts his punishment for planning ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Kagiso Rabada aims to tone down revelry
Sport / Cricket
4.
TELFORD VICE: The monumental clobbering of ...
Sport
5.
Ronaldo lauded after ‘most beautiful goal’ buries ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.