Chad Le Clos will on Friday try to secure the Commonwealth Games gold medal he was potentially gifted when the 50m butterfly favourite was disqualified in Thursday’s heats.

England’s defending champion Ben Proud was by far quickest over the single lap in the open-air pool‚ but he was adjudged to have false-started‚ leaving the South African star in pole position.

Le Clos has a busy night in store on Friday‚ also hunting the 200m freestyle gold as well as a medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Three gongs in one night would be one heck of a return; two golds would be awesome.

"You could say I’m a slight favourite [in the 50m fly]‚" said Le Clos‚ who was quickest in the one-lapper in the heats and semifinals‚ touching in 23.53sec on both occasions. "If I can get on top of the podium it will be great‚ but I’ve got a big 200m freestyle 10 minutes after that."

Also in the 50m fly mix is US-based Ryan Coetzee who clocked a 23.79 personal best for the joint second-fastest time with Australia’s Grant Irvine.

"That was a great swim by Ryan‚" said Le Clos. "It’s quite funny because we did some time trials five‚ six days ago and he kicked my ass in all of them… if we can both be on the podium tomorrow that would be great."

This would be the second Games in a row at which SA has two swimmers’ medals in the 50m fly‚ after third-placed Le Clos and now-retired Roland Schoeman at Glasgow 2014.

Coetzee admitted he had been nervous‚ but competing next to Le Clos in the semifinal had helped calm his nerves.

In the 200m freestyle‚ Le Clos‚ the Olympic silver medallist‚ goes up against Englishman James Guy‚ third in the 400m on Thursday night behind Australia’s winner‚ Olympic champion Mack Horton.

Le Clos‚ Coetzee and Henri Schoeman’s triathlon gold‚ which lifted SA to joint fifth on the medals table‚ were among the few highlights for SA on the opening day of the Games in Australia’s Gold Coast.

Elsewhere there were mixed results for SA competitors.

Tatjana Schoenmaker made the 50m breaststroke final‚ a good sign ahead of her premier 200m event.

On the bowling greens‚ Colleen Piketh‚ the singles bronze medallist in 2014‚ won her opening match 21-13 against Catherine Beattie of Northern Ireland‚ the men’s pairs edged Wales 17-15 and the women’s fours beat Zambia 17-10.

But the men’s trips crashed 6-22 to Wales and the mixed pairs were hammered 3-26 by Australia. The open triples and women’s fours both tied their matches‚ against England and Norfolk Island, respectively.

The women’s hockey team went down 0-2 to England and the men fell 2-4 to Scotland.

The men’s and women’s 4,000m team pursuit cycling teams were unable to advance beyond qualifying.

