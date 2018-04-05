Gold Coast — Weightlifter Mona Pretorius is as sweet on success as she is on chocolate, and she hopes she will taste triumph at her fourth Commonwealth Games.

The former Port Elizabeth resident‚ who competes in the 69kg category‚ is looking for her maiden Games medal after suffering an injury at Delhi 2010 and blowing out at Glasgow 2014. Her best performance remains the last time the Commonwealth rodeo came to Australia‚ Melbourne in 2006‚ when as a teenager she delivered personal bests‚ although it was not enough to make the podium.

Pretorius‚ who has since moved to Fort Worth‚ Texas‚ to be closer to her coach and boost her bid to do a PhD in sports psychology‚ says nutrition is key to maintaining strength in a competition where one must watch one’s weight.

"I have an extremely sweet tooth… I’m not a person for pizzas and that kind of thing.

"If I do treat myself‚ I like fudge‚ I like chocolate. I make these gluten-free waffles with chocolate and almond butter‚" she said.

Pretorius‚ 29‚ has competed in the 63kg division for nine years and admits it has been a challenge to stay in the category. "My coach always [says] I’m a light 69‚ but a heavy 63. We have to make sure that the nutrition is dialled in before the competitions to make sure that when we do cut a little bit of weight we don’t lose strength."

TimesLIVE