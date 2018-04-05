But the fear Woods once instilled in opponents has been diluted‚ and a generation of golfers have emerged without years of scarring inflicted by the best player of the modern era.

Jordan Spieth‚ the 2015 champion‚ was raised watching Woods dominate without suffering at his ruthlessness. He does not fear Woods and has already claimed a green jacket to lift his own confidence.

Spieth was third in Houston last week and his game is tracking nicely. He has a win‚ two seconds and an 11th-placed finish in four Masters appearances. No one is better at Augusta.

Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson is a threat after winning his first PGA tournament in five years in Mexico earlier this season‚ while two-time winner Bubba Watson won the WGC World Matchplay 11 days ago.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia is demonstrating good form as is Swede Henrik Stenson‚ who was in the mix in Houston last week.

Englishman Justin Rose‚ who lost 2017’s play-off against Garcia‚ has been consistently good throughout 2018 and has two top fives in his last two tournaments. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is purring along nicely after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational three weeks ago.

McIlroy is looking to complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta and the way he has been striking the ball and‚ more importantly‚ putting in the past month are reasons to take his challenge seriously.

Throw in world No1 Dustin Johnson and world No2 Justin Thomas‚ with Jason Day and European Tour pacesetter Tommy Fleetwood and the permutations appear endless.

But Woods is regaining the aura he once had. His Sunday charges at the Valspar Cham-pionship and at the Arnold Palmer herald his return after years of battling an ailing back and numerous operations.

At a course where he has won four times and had six top fives‚ including three runners-up finishes‚ a fit Woods is the name everyone expects to see in the mix on Sunday afternoon.

"I have four rounds to play‚ so let’s just kind of slow down‚" Woods told the media on Tuesday. "I’ve had anticipation like this before. If you remember the build-up was from the US PGA Championship of 2000 to the Masters of 2001‚ nine months of building up‚ what that tournament would mean.

"And it’s the same thing. I have got to go play and then let the chips fall where they may. Hopefully I end up on top but I have got a lot of work to do between now and then.

"I’ve played well over the years‚ I’ve won here a few times. But all those years that I’ve won‚ one part of my game has certainly stood out.

"Whether it’s driving the ball like I did in 1997 and putting it a couple years where I really putted well‚ or hitting my irons and hitting a lot of greens‚ there’s got to be a certain part of my game that’s got to be on‚ and hopefully this will be one of those weeks.

"I don’t think there’s one clear-cut favourite. There are so many guys playing well. That’s what is making this year’s Masters so exciting."

SA has five players – 2008 champion Trevor Immelman‚ 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel‚ 2012 runner-up Louis Oosthuizen‚ Brandon Grace and debutant Dylan Frittelli – in the field.

Oosthuizen has been paired with Spieth and the in-form Swede, Alex Noren, in the second-to-last group for the first round.

