Lowest bid hiked for Germiston bloodstock sales

Bloodstock sales move into top gear in April with yearling sale auctions scheduled for the Cape and Gauteng as buyers search for future champions.

First up is the CTS April Yearling Sale at Durbanville racecourse on April 12-13. This is followed by the National Yearling Sales at the TBA complex in Germiston from April 24-26.

The minimum bids on the two sales differ sharply. CTS has maintained it at R50,000 for its selection session of 117 lots on April 12, with the minimum set at R20,000 for the second session. TBA has introduced a R100,000 minimum bid for its first day, when 170 lots will go through the ring.

There should be some action for auctioneer Andrew Miller early in the first session of the CTS sale when Winterbach Stud as agent offers a colt by Soft Falling Rain who is a half-brother to the five-time winner Exquisite Touch.

Also coming under the hammer early is a Trippi filly consigned by Klawervlei Stud. This youngster, a full-sister to Flying Myth, is the fifth produce of five-time winner Mana Mou.

Geoff Woodruff trained the Trippi filly Not Sulking to three victories and he might well run his expert eye over her first foal, who is a daughter of former champion sire Captain Al.

The other auctioneer, Irishman John O’Kelly, will have no problem with the minimum bid for one of his early lots, which is a Dynasty filly out of the Galileo mare Rain Gal. Rain Gal retired to the paddocks a six-time winner with her biggest success coming in the grade3 Kenilworth Final Fling Stakes.

Safe Harbour, whose three wins include the Ready-To-Run Stakes at Kenilworth, is still going strong for Sean Tarry and the champion trainer is sure to take a look at her half-sister by Dynasty’s son Jackson.

There are only three of Silvano’s progeny on the sale, but on the select session, Klawervlei will be offering a bay colt who is the fifth foal of three-time winner Sting Operation.

On the second session, Klipdrif Stud has consigned a Silvano colt who is a half-brother to Super Elegant, winner of two grade3 races.

The US stallion Flower Alley is a new addition to the country’s sire ranks and Ian Heyns will be offering one of the newcomer’s daughters out of the seven-time winner Trimontium.

Narrow Creek Stud also offers a yearling by Flower Alley, Whisky Train, and this colt hails from a strong dam line that has produced the six-time winner Tiger Right and the five-time winner Maybe Yes.

Jockey S’manga Khumalo, sidelined through injury, got back in the winning groove when scoring on Cals Crush at the Vaal on Monday.