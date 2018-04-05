Sport / Other Sport

Henri Schoeman upstages all-conquering Brownlee brothers to win gold

05 April 2018 - 07:13 Agency Staff
Henri Schoeman. File Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Henri Schoeman. File Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Gold Coast — SA’s Henri Schoeman upstaged triathlon’s all-conquering Brownlees with Commonwealth Games gold as the English brothers were left trailing on Thursday.

Schoeman, third behind Alistair and Jonny Brownlee at the 2016 Olympics, seized control on the running leg to win it in 52mins 31sec, seven seconds ahead of Australia’s Jacob Birtwhistle.

Scotland’s Marc Austin took bronze while Jonny Brownlee dropped back to finish seventh and Alistair Brownlee, who had hip surgery last August, was 10th.

In the women’s event, world champion Flora Duffy claimed gold for tiny Bermuda and Canada’s Joanna Brown took bronze just a month after breaking her shoulder in a bike crash.

Duffy, the 2016 and 2017 world title-winner, stormed to victory in 56:50 to end Bermuda’s 20-year Games medal drought and become the islands’ first female medallist.

The 30-year-old, who will also compete in mountain biking, powered away on the 5km run to win by 43 seconds from England’s Jessica Learmonth, with Brown coming in five seconds later.

Nineteen gold medals are up for grabs on the opening day of the Games, which feature more than 4,000 athletes from 71 nations and territories.

AFP

Le Clos guns for three gongs in two hours

He will be tested to the limit of his endurance
Sport
2 hours ago

Caster Semenya targets double gold in Gold Coast races

The world athletics champion says she has brought down her weight for speed and endurance
Sport
8 days ago

SA’s paralympians feel at home at the Gold Coast

The Games still do not offer the full array of disabled events, but there has been a significant increase
Sport
1 day ago

Weightlifter Mona Pretorius in search of sweet success

The former Port Elizabeth resident‚ who competes in the 69kg category‚ is looking for her maiden Games medal
Sport
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
TELFORD VICE: The monumental clobbering of ...
Sport
2.
Commonwealth Games welcomes England, Africa’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Lions will be vulnerable hosting the Stormers ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Kagiso Rabada aims to tone down revelry
Sport / Cricket
5.
Bookies back Richard Murray for SA’s first medal
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Le Clos guns for three gongs in two hours
Sport / Other Sport

Weightlifter Mona Pretorius in search of sweet success
Sport / Other Sport

SA’s paralympians feel at home at the Gold Coast
Sport / Other Sport

Commonwealth Games: Gerry Baker wary of Aussie greens
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.