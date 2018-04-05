Bookies back Richard Murray for SA’s first medal

Gold Coast — All the experts have been predicting it, but now the online bookmakers agree. Richard Murray will earn SA’s first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Murray finished fourth behind England’s Brownlee brothers at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and this time he has been priced up at 2-1 to be the meat in the Brownlee men’s triathlon sandwich.

Jonathan Brownlee is the marginal 18-10 favourite with the South African fancied for the silver medal, followed by Alistair Brownlee, with Henri Schoeman fourth favourite at 9-1.

The other South African in the race, Wian Sullwald, is eighth in the betting, at 33-1.

In the women’s triathlon, the Team SA pairing of Gillian Saunders and Simone Ackermann are considered outsiders, at 33-1 and 50-1, with Bermuda’s world champion Flora Duffy an odds-on favourite at 4-10.

The mixed triathlon team are currently tipped to finish fourth, behind England, Australia and New Zealand.

Other markets involving South Africans are (athletics odds have yet to be priced up):

Cycling, men’s 4,000m team pursuit: Australia 1-10 favourites, Team SA 100-1 (predicted to finish fifth).

Cycling, men’s team sprint: Australia 12-10, Team SA 100-1 (predicted to finish sixth).

Cycling, women’s 4,000m team pursuit: Australia 4-10, Team SA 100-1 (predicted to finish sixth).

Hockey, men: Australia 5-10, Team SA 33-1 (seventh).

Hockey, women: England 16-10, Team SA 16-1 (fifth).

Netball: Australia 1-3, Team SA 33-1 (fifth).

Sevens rugby (men): Team SA are 18-10 favourites to beat New Zealand to the gold medal.

Sevens rugby (women): Team SA are 250-1 outsiders, with Australia favourites.

Swimming, men’s 100m breaststroke: Cameron van der Burgh is 25-1 (fourth favourite), with Adam Peaty the shortest-priced favourite of the Games, at 1-25.

Swimming, men’s 200m breaststroke: Ayrton Sweeney is 8-1, fifth favourite.

Swimming, men’s 200m butterfly: Chad Le Clos is 4-10, favourite to win the gold medal.

Swimming, men’s 200m freestyle: Le Clos is quoted at 10-1, sixth favourite.

Swimming, men’s 400m IM: Ayrton Sweeney is 10-1, tipped to win the bronze medal.

Swimming, men’s 50m butterfly: Le Clos is 12-1 which makes him fourth favourite

Swimming, women’s 4x100m freestyle: Team SA are 50-1 fourth favourites.

Team SA have targeted a fifth-place finish on the medals table — and the bookies have endorsed that.

