Ten years ago a 28-year-old Trevor Immelman won the Masters by three strokes over Tiger Woods‚ which ushered in what should have been a decade at the pinnacle of the game.

But a severe wrist injury all but ended Immelman’s competitive career‚ and even though he is one of five South Africans teeing up at the season’s first Major on Thursday‚ he cannot be viewed as a serious contender.

Branden Grace‚ Louis Oosthuizen‚ Dylan Frittelli and Charl Schwartzel‚ the other quartet of South African players in the field at Augusta‚ certainly are contenders‚ even if they are outsiders at the 82nd staging of the tournament.

Winning the Masters provides an entry to an exclusive club that no amount of money or success on the golf course anywhere else in the world can get you in. You need to be a Masters winner to be guaranteed a way back into the tournament for as long as you want to play.

For Immelman‚ he is realistic and knows that at a stage in his life‚ where he is neither a competitive player nor a retired former player‚ he is just happy to be at Augusta again.

But as Immelman told Golf Digest‚ that flicker of competitiveness never fades when he is on the course‚ doing what he has spent most of his life doing — moving a ball from tee to green in the fewest possible strokes.

"The problem with being an athlete is this‚ and you see it in every sport: because you were at some point in time very good or great at your sport‚ that part never goes away‚ thinking that you can still be that guy‚" he told Golf Digest.

"Even when your skill diminishes‚ for whatever reason, there’s still something inside you that makes you think you can do it. That’s probably one of the reasons you were any good in the first place. It’s like being a perfectionist. It helps you up to a certain point‚ and then it starts hurting you.

"It can eventually hold you back. There’s 5% of me that feels I can still figure it out and contend in a tournament or two. But very often there’s a reality check to it at the end. Probably where I’m headed this week‚ but you never know."

Frittelli is making his Masters debut after a superb 18 months that have seen his world ranking rocket from 152 to 50 with two European Tour wins in 2017.

Winning at Augusta, though‚ usually requires experience of the course and the occasion and it might be too much to expect Frittelli to contend for the title. Making the cut would be an achievement considering this is only his third Major appearance.

Schwartzel‚ who so stunningly won the 2011 Masters by posting four consecutive birdies in the closing four holes‚ has shown he can do it at Augusta.

Despite recent form that suggests anything but success at the season’s first Major‚ Schwartzel and Augusta do occasionally click. In 2017 he was third, but it was the only time in eight appearances he finished inside the top 20.

Oosthuizen‚ ranked 31 and Grace ranked 33 in the world‚ loom as SA’s best challengers due to more consistent form in recent months.

Oosthuizen lost a play-off to Bubba Watson in 2012 and has two other top 20s in the past five years to boost his confidence.

