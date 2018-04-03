Sport / Other Sport

MEN’S ATP RANKINGS

Nadal into top spot as Federer slips up

03 April 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Rafael Nadal. Picture: REUTERS
Rafael Nadal. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — Rafael Nadal reclaimed top spot in the men’s ATP rankings on Monday a day after Swiss rival Roger Federer crashed out in Miami to American John Isner.

Nadal, who has not hit a ball in anger since pulling out of the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, saw Federer take over top spot on February 18.

The Swiss veteran, however, slipped 10 points behind his Spanish rival and into second place after a second-round defeat to Isner that saw the towering American leap eight places to ninth thanks to his eventual victory on Sunday in the Masters 1000 event.

Isner thus equals his previous best ranking of ninth, reached in April 2012, while beaten finalist Alexander Zverev of Germany moved up one place to fourth. South Korea’s Hyeon Chung, meanwhile, continued to chip away at the rankings, with the 21-year-old breaking into the top 20, to 19th, for the first time in his fledgling career thanks to his quarterfinal appearance in Miami.

AFP

