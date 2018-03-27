Rhythmic gymnast Shannon Gardiner on Monday lost her court bid to be included in the Commonwealth Games team‚ but vowed she was still determined to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Judge Elizabeth Kubushi ruled in the High Court in Pretoria in favour of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc)‚ ruling the body had "exercised its discretion rationally" on the team selection.

Gardiner’s case fell down on the fact that she missed the 2017 world championships, which carried weight for selection. She had been unable to compete at one of the two trials because of injury‚ but the judge ruled that her argument on this basis had no merit.

"The fact is Ms Gardiner had not competed in a world championship by December 2017.

"What were required were her results‚ if any‚ in a world championship and she had none to show.

"Since she could not produce some‚ there was no way Sascoc could have considered her."

A disappointed Gardiner said she was training hard for the African championships in Cairo late in April.

TimesLIVE