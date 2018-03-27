Boxing champion Anthony Joshua puts faith in noisy fans

London — WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says Joseph Parker will be "overwhelmed" in their unification fight in Cardiff on Saturday.

Undefeated Briton Joshua is the overwhelming favourite and will have home advantage in the Principality Stadium, although New Zealander Parker is also unbeaten in his 24 fights and brings with him the WBO belt.

A crowd of 80,000 is expected and Joshua says Parker will have never heard anything like the noise that will be generated.

"It took me a few times to get used to it," Joshua, who has a 20-0 record, told the BBC. "It’s an experience he hasn’t faced yet. It is daunting. You have a fighter that will block out the noise, which takes a whole heap of energy.

"Then you have a fighter who rides the wave, which can leave you too excited."

Whoever wins will become a three-belt heavyweight champion.

