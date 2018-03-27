Sport / Other Sport

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua puts faith in noisy fans

27 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

London — WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says Joseph Parker will be "overwhelmed" in their unification fight in Cardiff on Saturday.

Undefeated Briton Joshua is the overwhelming favourite and will have home advantage in the Principality Stadium, although New Zealander Parker is also unbeaten in his 24 fights and brings with him the WBO belt.

A crowd of 80,000 is expected and Joshua says Parker will have never heard anything like the noise that will be generated.

"It took me a few times to get used to it," Joshua, who has a 20-0 record, told the BBC. "It’s an experience he hasn’t faced yet. It is daunting. You have a fighter that will block out the noise, which takes a whole heap of energy.

"Then you have a fighter who rides the wave, which can leave you too excited."

Whoever wins will become a three-belt heavyweight champion.

Reuters

British boxing in shock after death

The death of heavyweight Scott Westgarth is the first this year
28 days ago

I was robbed, fumes SA contender Liebenberg

Ref‚ without consulting the ringside doctor‚ waves the fight against German Vincent Feigenbutz over for cut head
1 month ago

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Boxing for big bucks

The combat sport is fast gaining traction in SA and the rest of the continent
1 month ago

