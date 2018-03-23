Songo teams stretch their leads

Wellington — Both teams that make up the Investec Songo Specialized stable strengthened their leads after the fourth stage at the 15th Absa Cape Epic on Thursday, but with three days remaining no one in their camp was taking anything for granted.

The women’s race has been marked by the dominance of Annika Langvad and Kate Courtney, who won their fifth stage in five days and will go into Friday’s time trial with a 32min lead over South African Mariske Strauss and Brit Annie Last.

The men’s race has been a rollercoaster. The Czech Express, Jaroslav Kulhavy, dragged his American partner, Howard Grotts, to second place over the 113km stage, and extended their overall lead to more than 4min over Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini.

Three-time champion Ariane Luthi saw her challenge for a fourth title stopped on Thursday when her partner, Belgian Githa Michiels, was forced to withdraw due to illness. They had been in second place in the women’s category.

"Day by day it looks better and better, but we are not going to jinx anything because we know that even a tiny little issue can cause a lot of problems," said Langvad, who celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday.

"It was a really tough birthday present to myself. That was the hardest day out there so far this year. It was brutal — super brutal. There was so much single track, so much concentration, so much power and so much on-the-gas all the way through. It did not feel like we were dominating out there."

Strauss and Last had put the hammer down in the first half of the stage, but eased up after the hotspot sprint, which gave Langvad and Courtney the opportunity to slowly pull away on the long Bain’s Kloof Pass.

"We opened up a gap and all of a sudden we saw they had fallen behind. We went really hard out there and we got a time split of 11min," said Langvad.

"It was a hard day for us, and it was very tough for me," said Courtney. "Some of my weaknesses are flats and sand and there was a lot of that today."

In the battle for the lead, Nicola Rohrbach and Daniel Geismayr (Centurion Vaude) took their chance to win their second stage. Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini of Cannondale Factory Racing predicted this would be a stage they could win and had a minute gap at 79km, but they struggled with mechanical issues.

Rohrbach and Geismayr were behind the chase group, but then flew through the single trail section before Kulhavy suffered yet another puncture.

They pushed hard up Bain’s Kloof to take the win. "I struggled at the start," said Grotts. "But I managed to find some rhythm and we closed that gap."