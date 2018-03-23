Nother Russia riding high for Vaal on Saturday

Nother Russia, one of the most popular horses on the Highveld, has been priced up favourite for Saturday’s fourth race at the Vaal, but it remains to be seen whether Mike de Kock will let his talented mare take her chance. The reason for this caution is that Thursday’s meeting at the Vaal was abandoned because of a waterlogged track.

World Sports Betting have priced up Nother Russia at 12-10 with Justin Snaith’s Gimme Six the second favourite at 18-10. The third choice is Glen Kotzen’s Silvan Star, who is at 4-1.

Nother Russia has had an excellent career record, winning the Empress Club Stakes (grade1) and Ipi Tombe Challenge (grade2) in 2017. She did not shape in the Sun Met, finishing unplaced from a wide draw.

Snaith has booked Piere Strydom to partner Gimme Six. Like Nother Russia, she is probably prepping for a big race in April yet will definitely have supporters in Saturday’s race.

Cape-based Richard Fourie journeys to the Free State track to ride Silvan Star for trainer Glen Kotzen. His mount is quoted at 4-1 in early betting.

Saturday’s eighth race is intriguing as the field contains two nine-year-olds, Yer-Maan and Henry Higgins. Trainer St John Gray still has Yer-Maan enjoying his racing and the gelding has been in good form of late. Little surprise that he is the early favourite at 4-1.

Little Higgins, a real soldier for trainer Paul Peter, returns from a break and bookies feel he is unlikely to make a winning return, pricing him at 14-1.

Inn A Million and Nightwatchman are two runners who could take advantage if the "old boys" fail to fire and both should be included in jackpot and Pick6 perms.

Coenie de Beer’s Flying Feather makes plenty of appeal once again in the third race. The chief threat in this race is likely to be Calmalita, while Amajory has each-way claims.

Another De Kock inmate, Sheema, should take a hand in the finish of the sixth race, but can expect challenges from Fish River Canyon, Flowing Gown and Shelly.

Strydom rides Mr Tinsel in the second race. Stanley Ferreira will be expecting a bold bid from his runner What A Story.

Trainer Stephen Moffat will be pleased Kick Butt finally brought his good homework to the track last time out, but his runner may have to settle for a minor placing in the first race. The two who appeal more are Quick Glimpse and Kindavar.

Barbel Run may again earn a cheque for Alec Laird’s stable in the first leg of the jackpot.

However, he will have to put his best foot forward to beat Thewaywemakem, Shortstop and The Tin Man.