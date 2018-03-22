Lakata-Hynek win stage as punctures take their toll

Worcester — The fight to be the final holder of the yellow jersey at the Absa Cape Epic took another twist after the third stage finished in the dust at Drostdy High School in Worcester on Wednesday and promised more changes in the remaining four days.

There was a spring in the step of Alban Lakata and Kristian Hynek (Canyon Topeak), who won the stage, and hard-earned smiles from Jaroslav Kulhavy and Howard Grotts (Investec Songo Specialized), who were second on the day and will wear the leader’s jersey after another stage in which they saw a potential win snatched from them by punctures.

"Kristian is back feeling 100%," said Lakata, who won a stage in the Epic for the first time since 2010. "We lost a lot of time on the first stage. Maybe tomorrow we get some time back. You have to take it day by day.

"We worked well with Specialized in breaking away. Jaro was insane. When that express gets going, it is one ride."

Hynek is optimistic: "We have been trying for so long not only to win the Epic with Alban, but to win a stage. We’ve had many second places but now we are back in the game."

Kulhavy said: "It was a great day for us. Now we are in yellow, which is pretty good because the stage was hard.

"It was tough with two flat tyres again and especially for Howie. We are looking forward to tomorrow."

Grotts slumped on his handlebars after the stage, utterly spent. When Kulhavy drops the hammer he can hurt all and sundry and on a day with a long flat the Czech Express was at full speed on Wednesday.

"This has definitely been the toughest stage of the race. At least it paid off in the end. I felt good on the steep climb and then it started to take its toll on me. I’m just going to be focused on the recovery now, go out there and give 100% again," said Grotts "It’s incredibly motivating to be in yellow. Jaro is not just incredibly strong but a good teammate too."

Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) relinquished the yellow jersey they have held since they won the first stage on Monday. They were in good spirits after coming home in third on Wednesday and are second overall, 2:12 behind.

Canyon Topeak are in touching distance in third place on the general classification, a minute behind Cannondale.

Fumic believes Thursday’s fourth stage — a 111km jaunt from Worcester to Wellington — could see the overall lead change once again.

"The last three days suited the marathon guys. The next few days are shorter and more technical and suit us more," he said.

"The yellow jersey can feel a little heavy because it comes with expectation. We don’t care if we have a yellow or other jersey on our shoulders. We are back in the hunt."

Annika Langvad and Kate Courtney (Investec Songo Specialized) look to be nigh-on untouchable in the women’s category. They won their fourth stage in a row and pushed their lead over Ariane Luthi and Githa Michiels (Team Spur) to 12min.

Luthi and Michiels took second in yet another bunch sprint to the line, edging Robyn de Groot and Sabine Spitz (Ascendis Health). South African Mariske Strauss and her British teammate Annie Last (Silverback-KMC) remain third overall after a hard day to come home in fourth place.

Belgian champ Michiels has shown incredible depths these past few days. More suited to the shorter cross-country style of racing, she collapsed over the line on the second stage on Tuesday and on Wednesday rode with a Camelbak to ensure that she took in enough liquids.