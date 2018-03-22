Dominique Scott is unsure if she is capable of assisting Caster Semenya in her bid to break Zola Budd’s 34-year-old 1,500m record in Paarl on Thursday night‚ but she is happy to try if called upon.

Semenya’s 4min 01.99sec personal best from 2016 is a fraction off the 4:01.81 Budd ran in Port Elizabeth in 1984‚ but it is much quicker than Scott’s 4:08.04 best.

"I’m not sure how much I can help her [in her bid]‚" Scott said on Wednesday ahead of the Liquid Telecom meeting at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl.

"She’s asked for no pacers, which makes me believe that she doesn’t want anyone getting in her way and doesn’t want any help. It makes me believe that she can run 4:01 or quicker by herself.

"I’m not expecting her to ask me to help her‚ but if she wants my help I will definitely consider it because even if I’m in a national record-breaking race‚ that’s still exciting and I’d still be proud to help her out."