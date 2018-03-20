Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Moore spoils the party for Millard in the Derby

20 March 2018 - 05:30 David Mollett
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Ahead of last Sunday’s $2.3m Hong Kong Derby at Sha-Tin, the news former champion South African trainer Tony Millard did not want to hear was that the world’s best jockey, Ryan Moore, was flying from the UK to ride in the race.

Singapore Sling, a horse formerly trained in SA by Millard’s brother-in-law Geoff Woodruff, has excelled in the former British colony and was the choice of many pundits to win the grade1 race.

Unfortunately for Millard and Singapore Sling’s backers, Moore was once again at the top of his game, bringing 4-1 chance Ping Hai Star from last to first to give trainer John Size his third Derby success.

"He’s a very talented horse. I had fun riding him today," Moore said after the race.

Singapore Sling, winner of the Investec Dingaans in SA before being sold to Hong Kong, still earned a large cheque by running second and Drakenstein Stud, which bred the son of Philanthropist, will be happy with his performance.

In a few months’ time, Millard will have another South African star in his care as recent Gauteng Guineas winner Monks Hood has been bought by one of his patrons. Trainer Alistair Gordon did an excellent job with the three-year-old, who raided Gauteng twice to win the Dingaans and Guineas.

Champion jockey Anthony Delpech, who rode Monks Hood to his two big wins, travels to the Vaal on Tuesday for just three rides. The pick of the trio could be Our Shining Star, who runs in the sixth race over 2,000m.

This Silvano filly from Stanley Ferreira’s stable ran fourth over 1,500m last time out and will appreciate this longer trip. Her main rivals are likely to be Angelic and Piere Strydom’s mount Gottalottaluv.

Gavin Lerena, who rides Angelic, has six booked rides at the meeting and he should win the third race on the favourite, That’s Life.

Johan Janse van Vuuren has his team in good form and he will be expecting the son of Var to leave the maiden ranks.

Mike de Kock’s Western Winter filly Oh My Darling looks like another promising ride for Delpech in the seventh race, but preference is for Woodruff’s well-bred filly Red Ridge.

Due to knee problems, the four-year-old has only contested five races, but she is a two-time winner and is set to receive 2kg from Oh My Darling on Tuesday.

Another Van Vuuren runner Regal Graduation has to be included on the shortlist of possible winners as she is chasing a hat-trick. The three-year-old is out of a Fort Wood mare so this longer distance should hold no fears for her.

Sean Tarry’s three-year-old Helios is the likely favourite in the eighth race, but an each-way bet on Lucky Houdalakis’s Aussie import Huyssteen could reward punters. He was out of his depth in the recent Tony Ruffel Stakes and should go well back in handicap company.

Stuart Pettigrew saddles Post Grad in this 1,500m contest and the six-year-old has hinted that another win is close with two second placings at Turffontein. The gelding should go well in the hands of his regular jockey, Gunter Wrogemann.

The market will be the best guide to De Kock’s newcomer Nawaasi in the second race. Bourbon Bouquet and Jaunita boast the best form.

De Kock stable in with a chance

Secret Captain cost R1m as a yearling and to date has earned R539,000
Sport
4 days ago

Mardi Gras ready to party at the Vaal

The race will be no walk in the park for the three-year-old facing strong competition for a win
Sport
5 days ago

Options open up for talented Janoobi

Janoobi, a dual Guineas winner in SA, is proving a money-spinner in Dubai
Sport
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Chart-topping Rabada his own worst enemy
Sport / Cricket
2.
Mourinho slams Man United’s ‘lack of personality ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Hard work pays off for elated Cape Epic winners
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Plenty to ponder for Eddie Jones ahead of tour to ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Micho dodges tired query on title odds
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

De Kock stable in with a chance
Sport / Other Sport

Mardi Gras ready to party at the Vaal
Sport / Other Sport

Options open up for talented Janoobi
Sport / Other Sport

Frankel’s daughter likely to shine in Ruffian Stakes
Sport / Other Sport

Whisky Baron and Janoobi set for big Dubai clash
Sport / Other Sport

Hewitson targets record for wins by an apprentice
Sport / Other Sport

Delpech hoping for success in Guineas races
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.