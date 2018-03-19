Lewis Hamilton not close to final chapter

London — Lewis Hamilton has vowed to reign supreme in Formula One for years to come as he prepares for the start of the new season next weekend.

He is reportedly ready to sign a new contract with Mercedes, which could earn him up to £40m per year and solidify his position as British sport’s highest earner. That would be the ideal preparation for Sunday’s season opener in Melbourne as Hamilton eyes a fifth world title. He would be only the third Formula One driver to have won the title more than four times.

"It doesn’t feel like the start of the final chapter … I don’t feel as though I am about to embark on my last contract," he said.

