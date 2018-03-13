Casey wins, but Tiger shows he is back and on the prowl

Englishman Paul Casey surged to victory at the Valspar Championship in Florida as Tiger Woods came tantalisingly close to ending his five-year drought.

Woods, who finished one stroke behind Casey on Sunday, lamented a "couple of putts here and there" that could have led to his 80th PGA Tour victory.

His solid performance, however, provided further proof that he is a force again after spinal fusion surgery on his lower back in April 2017.

"Unfortunately I just didn’t quite feel as sharp as I needed to with my irons, played a little conservative because of it," Woods told reporters at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

"It showed in my number of birdies [two] today.

"I’ve been here before a few times, so I felt very comfortable. As a whole I felt very good about what I did this week."

The old Tiger magic was mostly missing on Sunday as the 14-times Major champion tried to record his 80th PGA Tour victory and his first since 2013.

Missing, that is, until the par-three 17th, where Woods perfectly read and executed a 43-foot birdie putt, his ball curling deliciously into the centre of the cup as the gallery went berserk. He could not replicate the magic at the par-four 18th, where he missed a difficult 40-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff with Casey.