Rusty Serena sets up a clash with Venus

12 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Serena Williams in action against Kiki Bertens in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the US, March 10 2018. Picture: JAYNE KARMIN-ONCEA/USA TODAY SPORTS
Indian Wells — Serena Williams continued her tennis comeback with a 7-6(5) 7-5 win over Kiki Bertens at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday, setting up a third-round encounter with her sister Venus.

Serena, who is returning to the sport after taking more than a year away to have a baby, was ragged at times but used her power to wear down the Dutch 29th seed.

"I’m getting there. I have such a long way to go," the 23-times Grand Slam champion said.

"It definitely felt better than the first round, but I’m still a little rusty. I’m still making errors that I don’t normally make. I call this a trial run; travelling with the baby and all of this is just so new to me."

Venus moved into the third round by beating Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-3 6-4 in the preceding match.

Monday’s meeting will be the 29th between the pair, with Serena leading the head-to-head record 17-11, including a walkover victory for Serena at Indian Wells in 2001.

