Sport / Other Sport

CYCLING

Cavendish breaks a rib and is out of Tirreno-Adriatico

08 March 2018 - 18:20 Agency Staff
Mark Cavendish. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mark Cavendish. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rome — British sprint star Mark Cavendish suffered a broken rib in a heavy crash during the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race in Italy, his South African team says.

Although the 2011 world champion was prepared to race on, he is out of the week-long stage race after finishing Wednesday’s opening team time trial outside the time limit, having suffered multiple injuries in his crash.

He crossed the line with a bloodied face and was taken straight to hospital. "He came down pretty hard at around 55km/h and sustained multiple abrasions and soft-tissue injuries to his knees, hips, hands and some swelling on his face as well," said Dimension Data team doctor Jarrad van Zuydam.

"He has a fracture of the seventh rib on the right side. The fracture is nice and stable and should heal well."

Cavendish’s crash came two weeks after he suffered a concussion in a fall in the Abu Dhabi Tour. This was his first race back since then.

AFP

THE FT COLUMN: Team Sky raced too hard to become a business

In the wake of the Wiggins affair, it is time for both sides — sport and business — to ask whether they have embraced the other too eagerly, writes ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Cyclist Wiggins hits back at Tour de France doping report

A British state report accuses the British cycling great and other Team Sky riders of manipulating drug rules in 2012 Tour de France victory
Sport
3 days ago

Froome bags 10th spot as Wellens wins Ruta

The four-time Tour de France winner only just scrapes into the top 10 after the final stage
Sport
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Proteas' top order under the microscope
Sport / Cricket
2.
Stuart Baxter puts his neck on the line
Sport / Soccer
3.
Blitzboks in ‘pool of death’
Sport / Rugby
4.
Australia’s David Warner gets demerit after ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Paine brims with confidence ahead of second Test
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

THE FT COLUMN: Team Sky raced too hard to become a business
Opinion / Columnists

Cyclist Wiggins hits back at Tour de France doping report
Sport / Other Sport

Froome bags 10th spot as Wellens wins Ruta
Sport / Other Sport

Cavendish sprints to victory in third stage
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.