Long-jump wizard Manyonga aims at a new crown

Long-jump wizard Luvo Manyonga flew out of Johannesburg on Tuesday night looking to add the world indoor title to the outdoor crown he won in 2017.

Manyonga‚ unbeaten since finishing second by 1cm at the 2016 Olympic Games‚ spearheads a South African team of six at the showpiece in Birmingham from Thursday to Sunday.

Manyonga will have two compatriots with him in the long jump competition: Ruswahl Samaai‚ the bronze medallist behind him at the outdoor World Championships in London in 2017, and former world indoor champion Khotso Mokoena.

While Manyonga would love to share the podium with his compatriots‚ he knows on which step he wants to stand.

"I’ll be happy to get the win‚" Manyonga said.

"But it will depend on the body because it’s a long flight.