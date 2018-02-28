Local heroes up against Botswana’s sprint star

Sprint star Isaac Makwala of Botswana will be in action in the opening meeting of the Athletix Grand Prix series at Ruimsig on Thursday.

Makwala’s participation in the 200m against South African heroes Anaso Jobodwana and Clarence Munyai was confirmed on Tuesday by the series organisers, who also announced they had a title sponsor.

Liquid Telecom is venturing wider into track and field. Like its sponsorship of sprinter Akani Simbine‚ announced last week, backing for the Grand Prix series is a three-year deal.

World 100m champion Justin Gatlin is the standout foreign star who will be competing‚ although he is running only in the second meeting in Pretoria on March 8.

The 200m is the premier event‚ with Makwala taking on Jobodwana‚ the 200m bronze medallist from the 2015 World Championships‚ and high-flying youngster Clarence Munyai.

Also in the mix are Gatlin’s training partners Justin Walker and Trentavis Friday, both of the US.

