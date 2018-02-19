Dramatic finishes in Dusi canoe marathon

A spectacular three days of paddling culminated in two dram-atic final-stage races unfolding with pre-race favourites Andy Birkett and Hank McGregor and sisters Cana and Jordan Peek claiming the men’s and women’s FNB Dusi Canoe Marathon crowns at the finish at Blue Lagoon on Saturday.

The outcome of the final day’s racing was far from certain with the men’s race a tussle between four boats grouped together at the start.

The four continued to jostle for position until McGregor and Birkett as well as Sbonelo Khwela and Siseko Ntondini managed to open up a slight gap before the Burma Road portage take out.

The portage, which has made and broken many in the past, proved a decisive part of the 2018 showdown, with the leading two boats pushing the pace, leaving the chasing crews of Ant Stott and Banetsa Nkhoesa and Carl Folscher and Adrian Boros feeling the pinch at the put-in for the final stretch to the coast.

In what proved a decisive mistake, Euro Steel/ADreach’s Khwela and Ntondini unfastened their splash covers going into Mango Rapid, thinking a new compulsory portage was coming up, and took on large quantities of water. This gave the advantage to Euro Steel’s Birkett and McGregor, with flat water between them and the finish.

The pair took full advantage of the mistake and increased their cadence to power to an eighth title for Birkett and a third for McGregor.

"I’m so relieved that we managed to pull this one off," McGregor said, with son Thorston on his shoulders. "That was the goal and we achieved it.

"When you know that it is in the bag it gets really hard because the adrenaline rush wears off, but then you get pumped up when you hear the crowd. I am really stoked to get here and pull this off with a close mate and a fantastic partner."

After the drama unfolded at the front of the race, Khwela and Ntondini found themselves in a three-way sprint for the final two spots on the podium, alongside Folscher and his Hungarian partner, Boros, and Stott and Nkhoesa. In the final sprint for the line Folscher and Boros took the second-place honours with Khwela and Ntondini taking bronze and denying Stott and Nkhoesa a podium place.

DEBUT DISBELIEF

The women’s title became a formality once the Peek sisters got to the take-out of the demanding Burma Road portage.

They had run well throughout and put more time on the chasers when they star-ted the flat slog to the coast en route to a debut Dusi title.

"I haven’t quite registered that we have won the Dusi!" Cana Peek said.

"My sister turned to me earlier and said that we had won the Dusi but I didn’t really know what she was saying. It’s an unreal feeling to be a Dusi champion," she said.

In dramatic fashion, Bridgitte Hartley’s ghosts of 2017 came back to haunt her, this time on the top of Burma Road as she took immense strain, leaving her Varsity College partner, Christie Mackenzie, to carry the boat to the put-in on the other side of the portage.

After such a telling struggle Jenna Ward and Vanda Kiszli might have thought second place was a formality, but Mackenzie and Hartley put in a tremendous surge to put themselves back into contention and then overhauled Ward and Kiszli in an end-sprint to take second.