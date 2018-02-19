Sport / Other Sport

Christian Coleman takes down 20-year-old world sprint record

19 February 2018 - 09:19 Agency Staff
Christian Coleman. Picture: ROGER SEDRES/GALLO IMAGES
World 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman has broken the world record in the 60m.

Coleman ran 6.34 seconds at the US indoor national championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday.

Fellow American Maurice Greene had held the record of 6.39 seconds for 20 years.

"It feels like a blur," said the 21-year-old Coleman, who won the 100m silver medal at last year’s world championships in London.

Now he will lead the American team at next month’s IAAF world indoor championships in Birmingham, England.

The performance — at high altitude in Albuquerque — was particularly pleasing for Coleman after he had bettered Greene’s world record time with a run of 6.37 seconds last month in South Carolina, but the time was not ratified for technical reasons.

"I wanted to go get it," Coleman said after the race.

"I put a lot of work in my start and transition. It’s all paying off."

Coleman set prodigious times as a college athlete and has been hailed as a potential Olympic champion.

He ran the fastest 100m time of 2017, with 9.82 seconds, but in the world final in London he was beaten by Justin Gatlin as Usain Bolt finished third.

Reuters and AFP

