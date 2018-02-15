Surcharge could take trainer Pettigrew to big race glory

Trainer Stuart Pettigrew and jockey Piere Strydom will bid to roll back the years when three-year-old Surcharge runs in the Betting World Gauteng Guineas at Turffontein on March 3.

It was 14 years ago, in the 2004 Summer Cup, that this combination teamed up for a famous win with Tyson, and Surcharge has suggested he is also destined for big race glory with some impressive performances this term.

Pettigrew will be aware that Mike de Kock will be the man to beat in the Guineas. The former champion has eight entries in the race including last season’s top juvenile, Mustaaqeem.

Unfortunately, the draw for the 1600m race has not been kind to either Surcharge or Mustaaqeem. The former has drawn barrier 18 of the 23 entries and the latter the very outside stall. However, Strydom is a master of overcoming bad draws, as he showed when riding Last Winter — drawn 18 out of 18 — into second place in January’s R5m Sun Met.

KwaZulu-Natal trainer Alistair Gordon will once again raid Gauteng with his Investec Dingaans victor Monks Hood and his charge has a reasonable draw. Also happy enough with the gate position will be trainer Paul Peter, who will saddle up-and-coming three-year-old Majestic Mambo.

It is quite possible that Strydom could ride the Guineas double as he has been confirmed as the partner of Dean Kannemeyer’s talented filly Hashtagyolo in the Wilgerbosdrift Fillies Guineas.

Asked how he thought the filly would fare, Strydom commented: "On ability that she’s shown she has to be one of the leading contenders in the race."

It could be another De Kock inmate Fish River that spoils the party for Strydom for the daughter of Canford Cliffs — due to take up stud duties here later in 2018 — ran out an impressive winner of her last start.

Strydom, who rode one winner at the Vaal on Tuesday, will be back at the Free State track on Thursday where he has six booked mounts on the 10-race programme. They include two rides for Pettigrew: Moshav in the 7th race and Savannah King in the final event on the card.

Moshav, a four-year-old son of Kahal, has finished unplaced in his last two outings so has something to prove in this 1000m contest. The form horses are Seven Lives, Keyboogie, Pillaroftheearth and Aussie-bred Boatswain.

Keyboogie, a son of Gimmethegreenlight, won well on debut in the hands of Hennie Greyling and the youngster has been entrusted with the ride again this afternoon. The gelding has a favourable draw and could reward each-way support.

The progeny of Captain Al were understandably popular at January’s CTS Premier Yearling Sale, where 26 of his progeny sold for an average of R875,961.

One of his daughters, Cals Crush, can also take advantage of a high draw and should go close in the eighth race.

The three-year-old, trained by Sean Tarry and the mount of Lyle Hewitson, may have most to fear from Black Biscuit and Johan Janse van Vuuren’s Var filly Mademoiselle.

Modjadji, a daughter of Rebel King bred at the Gary Player Stud, has had a busy season commuting between Kimberley and Gauteng. The mare will have her supporters with Strydom in the saddle and warrants inclusion in exotic bets.