Competing at the trials in December was a requirement for selection‚ but two of SA’s top swimmers — backstroker Christopher Reid and freestyler Zane Waddell — did not make the trip back from the US‚ where they are studying. Leith Shankland‚ who did compete at trials‚ is believed to be the third swimmer Le Clos is referring to.

Pointing out that some smaller swimming nations allowed some stars a free pass on qualification‚ Le Clos argued that this should be about the medals.

"Everyone’s always about the medals‚ they always want to talk about the medals and the performances‚ but now when we have the opportunity."

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Gideon Sam said he would look into the matter.

Sam has previously said he wants SA to return to fifth on the medals table from seventh place. That means every gold medal will count.

"We’re challenging for gold in that medley relay‚" said Le Clos‚ adding that with Cameron van der Burgh in the second breaststroke leg and himself in the third fly leg‚ "on paper‚ we’re the best middle [200m] in the world".

"In that 4x100m freestyle it’s very difficult to beat Australia in Australia‚ but it’s a silver‚ minimum bronze. We always step up in the relays. For us not to be taking our best team‚ which will give us such a good shot‚ it’s sad."

SA has won Games medals in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the past four showpieces.

"Maybe I’m being selfish‚ but my legacy is on the line here. But when I get six [more] medals‚ I’m the best ever at 25-years-old. Three Games."

Gault and Adams amassed their medals over six Games.

Le Clos said he was even prepared to pay for the three to go the Games. The sticking point is that SA’s 100 individual spots have already been allotted.

"I’ve spoken to them. They’re happy to stay outside the village. They’d be happy to compete in just the relays." Le Clos stressed he did not want to displace any of his swimming teammates.

"I want to be the best ever in the Commonwealth‚ I want to be one of the best-ever Olympians.

"I’m working towards that every day‚ I’m training for that. For me to be shut down‚ because it’s something that could have been there‚ it’s [sad]."

