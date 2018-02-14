WINTER OLYMPICS
Gold for Kim — and her grandma
Pyeongchang — US teenager Chloe Kim and Austrian ski ace Marcel Hirscher lit up the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Tuesday on a day of drama that included the first doping scandal of the Games.
Snowboarder Kim, 17, snatched the first of the day’s eight gold medals in the women’s halfpipe, while World Cup maestro Hirscher ended his long wait for a debut Olympic title.
But Japan’s short-track speed skater Kei Saito, 21, was at the centre of the first doping scandal in Pyeongchang after testing positive for a banned diuretic. Saito has left the village but claimed he was innocent.
While Kim’s brilliant run in the halfpipe stole the show, gold medals also went to Sweden and Norway in cross country skiing, and to Italy in short-track speed skating.
Canada beat Switzerland to win the mixed doubles curling, while the Dutch maintained their perfect record in speed skating with a double in the men’s 1,500m.
On the slopes, Hirscher cemented his legacy as the best skier of his generation with victory in the combined event.
For Kim, her debut Olympics turned golden as she romped to snowboarding halfpipe victory. Born in the US to Korean parents, Kim burst into tears as the enormity of her achievement sunk in.
The teenager, who has melted the hearts of home fans in Pyeongchang, justified her status as the hot favourite with an eye-popping top score of 98.25.
Pumping her fists after finishing with back-to-back 1080 spins, Kim revealed that her No1 fan — her Seoul-based grandmother — had been in the crowd cheering her on.
