US expert gives local bloodstock market a shot in the arm

American movie star John Wayne shot from the hip — his countryman Barry Irwin is of the same ilk.

Irwin, regarded as one of the world’s foremost racing and bloodstock experts, has never been afraid to express his opinion. His latest offering has provided a much-needed boost for the South African bloodstock industry.

Interviewed by the Sporting Post after he attended the CTS Premier Yearling Sale in Cape Town, Irwin said: "There’s nowhere else on earth I can go and get horses of this quality for $25,000-$50,000. In the US, horses like this would cost five times that amount. There are some terrific-looking horses here," Irwin said.

Breeders should repeat Irwin’s view in their adverts for SA’s top sales. His comments are a huge endorsement for the horses bred in this country.

Irwin heads up the Team Valor operation and it recently reached the milestone of 10,00 winners when a horse named Blossom D’Orange won a grade3 race in Uruguay.

Irwin is the owner-breeder of 2011 Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom, about whom he has written a book, and Breeders Cup winner Pluck.

Evidence of Irwin’s no-nonsense approach came in an interview in the US in which he was asked why he had moved all his domestic stock to trainer Graham Motion.

He replied: "I was just tired of other trainers lying to me and I wanted a guy who would tell me the truth.

"Racing’s biggest problem is that it is, and always has been, an insiders game. Insiders want to be able to run their game uninterrupted without any scrutiny getting in the way. This is why the ‘code of silence’ is so strong in this fraternity of certain trainers, jockeys, veterinarians and owners."

At the CTS sale Irwin bought seven yearlings at a total cost of R3.2m. That is an outlay for the California resident of just $266,666, a paltry sum compared to Team Valor’s worldwide acquisitions.

Talking about his purchases, Irwin said: "By and large the pedigrees in SA, because they’re isolated, lack international commercial value and are just not fashionable.

"Because of that, when a bloodline shows up that is fashionable, people go crazy and whether the individual warrants the bidding or not, people go bananas. But I guess they’re looking at something I’m not. Pedigree to me is nice, but it’s not why I buy horses.

"What I’m trying to do is buy an athlete. At a sale like this [CTS], they’re well raised and, in most instances, well presented," he said. Irwin was keen to acquire the progeny of ill-fated former champion sire Captain Al.

"I’ve bought plenty of Captain Al’s over the years — of all the sires I’ve seen since coming here he’s the most American-like horse. I always gravitate towards them.

"I like Gimmethegreenlight a lot too."

Five of his seven acquisitions will join the powerful stable of Justin Snaith with a Visionaire colt joining Glen Kotzen and a Visionaire filly the stable of Mike Robinson. "I was happy to buy the Visionaire’s because I own half the stallion and want to try and support him."