SA’s Luvo Manyonga broke the African indoor long-jump record at a Paris event on Sunday as he posted a winning leap of 8.4 metres.

The world outdoor champion started with two no jumps and then opened his account on his third attempt with an 8.12‚ followed by 8.22‚ 8.27 and then finally he launched himself to 8.4.

That surpassed the 8.36m African record Ghana’s Ignisious Gaisah posted 12 years ago.

Manyonga‚ owner of the 8.65 African outdoor mark‚ has said he is chasing the 8.95 world outdoor record‚ but the indoor mark is a little closer at 8.79‚ set by American legend Carl Lewis in 1984.

At the same event‚ Carina Horn took one-hundredth of a second off the SA record she set on Friday‚ going 7.09sec in the women’s 60m.