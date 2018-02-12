Derrick Mokaleng gate-crashes South African record-breakers’ party

US-based student Derrick Mokaleng has gate-crashed the party of South African record-breakers‚ posting a 400m time that would have taken bronze at two of the past three World Indoor Championships.

Mokaleng won in the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock in 45.76sec on Friday to improve on the 46.25 mark he ran in Albuquerque in January.

With Dominique Scott breaking her South African indoor 1,500m record in Boston on Saturday — her second national mark in a week — seven South African bests have fallen since January 20.

Ncincilili Titi‚ a member of the SA team at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, started the run in January when he went 20.45 in the 200m.

Luvo Manyonga and Carina Horn did it in the men’s long jump and women’s 60m in Europe during the week.

All of them have represented SA at senior level except for Mokaleng‚ a national Under-20 athlete whose latest effort makes him a potential medal contender for the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in March. His time ranks him eighth in the world so far this season — the same as Scott in the women’s 1,500m.