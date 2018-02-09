Mayfair Speculators runners on auction

Several horses owned in partnership by Mayfair Speculators and Chris van Niekerk will come under the hammer in a horses-in-training sale at the Randjesfontein training complex in Midrand at 11am on Friday.

With Absa handling the liquidation of Mayfair Speculators, many horses are set to change hands, with the majority from the stable of champion trainer Sean Tarry. A total of 83 horses have been catalogued — not all in the Mayfair-Van Niekerk partnership — as some owners have taken this chance to sell some of their charges.

In an interview with Turf Talk, Tarry suggested there were good races to be won with a number of the horses on offer. He had this to say about a few that could prove popular:

• Lot 15 — Surprise Move: "A lightly raced daughter of New Approach, this horse has got a good pedigree and will win a few races."

• Lot 22 — Cals Crush: "A daughter of Captain Al with more to come."

• Lot 28 — Hope Solo: "A daughter of Silvano who won last time out."

• Lot 38 — Donny G: "A horse in solid top-division form."

• Lot 41 — Count Tassilo: "After a big run in last week’s Wolf Power Handicap, he is near his winning mark."

• Lot 55 — Star Of Kazan: "Impressive maiden win recently."

• Lot 58 — Written: "Good second recently and has scope."

• Lot 82 — West Coast Warrior: "Won well at the Vaal on Tuesday; now a four-time winner from 21 starts — he is not done yet."

On Tuesday another sale, the 2018 Shongweni Mixed Sale, takes place at the Shongweni Polo Grounds near Durban, with Bloodstock SA handling the sale of 108 lots.

They include five-time winner Saint Marco (Lot 16 from Garth Puller Racing), Tropical Blow (Lot 22 from Lafferty Racing, a one-time winning daughter of Dynasty), Rocky Valley (Lot 25 from Mayfair Speculators, who is a four-time winner), Star Of Caesour (Lot 34 from Gareth van Zyl as agent and a two-time winner), Stockade (Lot 41 from Glen Kotzen Racing, a three-time winner), Top Form (Lot 43 from Mayfair Speculators, a five-time winner) and three-time winner Risky Rosco (Lot 45 being offered by Yellow Star Stud).

A daughter of Trippi, Vine Street Star is Lot 54 from Mayfair Speculators. A few lots later KwaZulu-Natal trainer Dennis Drier will be offering Heir Line, a two-time winning daughter of Dynasty.

Owner-breeder Nick Jonsson has sent up Breakfast Club, which is Lot 60, and this son of Visionaire is a four-time winner. Four lots later Rainbow Beach Trading will be selling the five-year-old Oracy gelding, Matthew Lips.

Aussie import Lloyd’s Legacy is Lot 69 and is another Mayfair Speculators offering. This son of More Than Ready has four wins and three placings. One of the country’s best studs is Scott Bros and they annually support this sale with well-bred sorts including unraced two-and three-year-olds. Their stallion, Crusade, has made a bright start to his career and Lot 78 is one of his unraced three-year-olds, who is out of the Argentinian mare Stormy Listen.

Two other Scott Bros lots that should sell well include Lot 80, who is a son of Eightfold Path out of the five-time winner Wendys, and the last lot on the sale (Lot 109), a daughter of Mogok whose dam Pure Sands has produced seven-time winner Don’t Tell Mama and six-time winner Pattaya Beach.

Her latest progeny to race is the Eightfold Path colt Sand Path, who was recently placed third on his debut for trainer Dennis Bosch.

The Vaal hosts a nine-race programme on Saturday and several top performers, including Kangaroo Jack and New Predator, will line up for the sixth race over 1,400m.

Tarry saddles Matador Man and Heaps Of Fun, which gives the champion trainer a strong hand for the first prize of R81,250. Matador Man has a chance of notching his fourth win although Kangaroo Jack is sure to prove a tough opponent.