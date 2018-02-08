US and Ireland dominate World Marathon Challenge

Miami — From the freezing tundra of Antarctica to the sweltering shores of Miami beach, contestants reached the finish line of a gruelling international marathon event this week which saw them complete seven marathons on seven continents within seven days.

The World Marathon Challenge had 52 athletes — 35 men and 12 women — run marathons in Novo, Antarctica; Cape Town; Perth; UAE; Lisbon; Cartagena, Colombia and Miami.

Irish teacher Gary Thornton won all seven of the races in the men’s category, while Becca Pizzi of the US triumphed in all the women’s races.

"It was way tougher than I had thought. It was brilliant, it was all a mind game," Thornton said at the finish in Miami.

Thornton finished with an average time of 3hr 12min 19sec, across the seven events, while Pizzi earned an average time of 4:04:41.

The event, which was first held in 2015, costs athletes $44,000 to enter.

Reuters