Cavendish sprints to victory in third stage

Fujairah — British sprint king Mark Cavendish earned his first win of the year by claiming victory in the third stage of the Dubai Tour on Thursday.

The 32-year-old former world champion, riding for the South African Team Dimension Data, edged out France’s Nacer Bouhanni and German powerhouse Marcel Kittel at the end of the 180km stage.

Italian Elia Viviani, winner of Wednesday’s second stage, is the new leader after Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen was penalised 20sec for drafting — using a team car to shield himself from the wind.

Groenewegen dropped to 42nd overall, with Cavendish up to second, 4sec off Viviani.

"I had a good feeling today, especially after yesterday.

"I knew I was there. I knew the team was there," Cavendish said. "I can’t beat Viviani in a track sprint race so I had to wait, wait and wait, and use my jump."

AFP