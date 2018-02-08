Sport / Other Sport

DUBAI TOUR

Cavendish sprints to victory in third stage

British sprint`king Mark Cavendish pulls ahead at the 180km stage of Dubai Tour

08 February 2018 - 17:30 Agency Staff
Mark Cavendish. Picture: REUTERS
Mark Cavendish. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Fujairah — British sprint king Mark Cavendish earned his first win of the year by claiming victory in the third stage of the Dubai Tour on Thursday.

The 32-year-old former world champion, riding for the South African Team Dimension Data, edged out France’s Nacer Bouhanni and German powerhouse Marcel Kittel at the end of the 180km stage.

Italian Elia Viviani, winner of Wednesday’s second stage, is the new leader after Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen was penalised 20sec for drafting — using a team car to shield himself from the wind.

Groenewegen dropped to 42nd overall, with Cavendish up to second, 4sec off Viviani.

"I had a good feeling today, especially after yesterday.

"I knew I was there. I knew the team was there," Cavendish said. "I can’t beat Viviani in a track sprint race so I had to wait, wait and wait, and use my jump."

AFP

Chris Froome set for season debut in Spain

The four-times Tour de France winner is under investigation after failing a drugs test at 2017’s Tour of Spain
Sport
2 days ago

KEVIN McCALLUM: Impey and Dlamini find self-belief in Tour Down Under

There comes a moment in riders’ careers when they begin to believe. When the head catches up with the heart and the body, and then goes past them, ...
Opinion
13 days ago

Dlamini and Impey on top of the world down under

The two cyclists score firsts for SA as old hand wins Tour Down Under while debutant wins King of the Mountains category
Sport
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
A rude awakening for Proteas stand-in captain
Sport / Cricket
2.
It’s all going wrong for Chelsea
Sport / Soccer
3.
WATCH: The Joost tribute song that brought the ...
Sport
4.
That ref always wants to be man of the match, ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Coach John Mitchell gets Bulls into shape for ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Chris Froome set for season debut in Spain
Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN McCALLUM: Impey and Dlamini find self-belief in Tour Down Under
Opinion / Columnists

Dlamini and Impey on top of the world down under
Sport / Other Sport

King of the Mountain Nicholas Dlamini cracks mould
Sport / Other Sport

Froome issue ‘a laughing stock’, says Romain Bardet
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.