Local stars part of London’s new-look World Cup

London — Top South African athletes will participate in a new World Cup event in London in July.

The meeting would feature eight leading athletics nations and was intended to attract a wider audience, British Athletics said on Monday.

Britain and the US will compete with SA, Poland, France, China, Germany and Jamaica in the inaugural World Cup from July 14 to 15 at London Stadium, the venue for the 2012 Olympic athletics events and 2017’s world athletics championships.

Stars such as Olympic gold medallist over 800m Caster Semenya, world champion long jumper Luvo Manyonga and sprinter Akani Simbine are likely to spearhead the South African challenge.

Wayde van Niekerk, the world record holder for the 400m, will probably still be recuperating from a knee injury and miss the event.

"This is one of the exciting, innovative events we are seeing in our sport and our thanks go to British Athletics and the mayor of London for creating it and hosting it," International Association of Athletics Federations president Sebastian Coe said.

"We have eight lanes, eight top nations, eight teams and a host of world-class athletes … in each event to win the trophy and prize pot. This will be a fast-paced and exhilarating experience for athletes and fans."