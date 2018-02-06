Sport / Other Sport

Fans of Super Bowl winners Eagles run amok

06 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Philadelphia Eagles’ Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New York — Joy descended into mayhem in Philadelphia on Sunday night as ecstatic Eagles fans damaged shops, toppled light poles and even flipped a car during revelry following their team’s first Super Bowl win.

Thousands of police officers had been deployed in anticipation, but although initial celebrations captured on television appeared good-natured, the preparations did not prevent scenes of chaos.

CBS3 reported that two poles in Center City had been toppled, leaving one person seriously injured. Police had greased lamp posts and traffic light poles across the city with slippery hydraulic fluid earlier in the day in a bid to discourage climbers. But it was reported that numerous poles had been brought down and lights damaged.

The raucous scenes followed the Eagles’ stunning 41-33 victory over the defending champion New England Patriots in the NFL’s championship showpiece in Minneapolis.

