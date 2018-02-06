African Night Sky is early July pick

Despite running unplaced in the Sun Met, African Night Sky has been priced up the early 7-1 favourite for the Vodacom Durban July.

The Justin Snaith inmate is definitely on course for SA’s most famous race on July 7 with Do It Again, who took second prize in the Investec Derby.

Much to its credit, Snaith Racing has advised punters to "exercise caution" before backing Sun Met victor Oh Susanna for the July.

Although the Aussie-bred filly will be entered for the 2,200m race, a decision on whether she will line up for the July will only be taken after she has contested the grade1 Woolavington Stakes.

The transparency by Snaith Racing about its top horses has been praised by fans. One posted on Sporting Post: "I don’t think I have ever seen such transparency in all my nearly 40 years of racing about such a professional team."

The newspaper has published Hollywood’s early July betting with African Night Sky followed by Eyes Wide Open at 8-1 followed by Majestic Mambo and Oh Susanna at 10-1.

Bookies can take 2017’s July hero Marinaresco out of their lists as the Met third is headed for an overseas campaign with trainer Mike de Kock.

Another Snaith inmate, Do It Again, co-owned by Investec chief Bernard Kantor, finished well in the Cape Derby and will appreciate the extra 200m of the July.

Beaten Met favourite Legal Eagle is quoted at 20-1 in the ante-post market, with Captain America, Liege and Gold Standard all on offer at 25-1.

The Vaal hosts three meetings this week and on Tuesday jockey Weichong Marwing will be out to continue his excellent form following a treble at Turffontein last Saturday.

Marwing, who turns 48 in March, has five booked rides and the pick could be My Favourite Brown who won on the Aussie import at Tuesday’s track a fortnight ago.

The five-year-old’s nine rivals are no stars, although top-weight Starpath could prove a threat. Geoff Woodruff trains Starpath and he saddles the well-bred Red Ridge in the seventh race over 1,600m. There was much to like about her win here in January.

Chances can be given to Awfaa, Sisters of Marcy and Being Fabulous.