Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Oh Susanna jockey aims to outfox Wolf Power rivals

02 February 2018 - 05:30 David Mollett
Oh Susanna (rider in light blue top and white helmet) wins the 2018 Sun Met in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Jockey Grant van Niekerk — the hottest property in racing — makes the journey to Gauteng on Saturday to try to add to his big-race tally.

Winner of last weekend’s Sun Met on Oh Susanna, Van Niekerk, 26, has been booked by Sean Tarry to partner Matador Man in Saturday’s Wolf Power Handicap at Turffontein.

If the champion trainer has Matador Man back to his best, Van Niekerk has every chance of continuing his amazing big-race run, which has lasted almost three months.

However, the 1,600m Wolf Power race looks a competitive affair and Van Niekerk can expect strong challenges from Secret Captain, Chepardo and Kings Archer.

Tarry has also engaged Van Niekerk to partner Wonderwall in the supporting feature, the 1,400m Tony Ruffel Stakes.

However, the runner that makes most appeal here is the Mike de Kock inmate Yakeen, ridden by Anthony Delpech.

Robbie Sage’s representative, Seerite, will give Yakeen and Wonderwall a run for their money. This one certainly has to be included in all exotic bets.

Van Niekerk has another attractive mount in the eighth race in the form of San Fermin for the Azzie stable. This horse was well backed last time out so his supporters will be looking to recoup those losses.

The De Kock stable again has a strong hand in this race with Fish River and Takingthepeace. The former — to be ridden by Delpech — may prove the pick of the duo. Although She’s A Giver has been more a friend of the bookies than punters, Johan Janse van Vuuren’s filly should go close in the third race.

The opposition includes Redberry Lane, Costa Da Sol and Guns And Roses, who are all useful sorts on their day. The swinger coupling She’s A Giver and Redberry Lane might be the best way to bet on the race.

Geoff Woodruff’s top performer, Pagoda, is back in action in the ninth race in which he takes on Kilrain, Inn A Million and Sheet Weaver.

Phumelela director Vee Moodley announced on Thursday that the turnover on the five races taken by Hong Kong from last Saturday’s Sun Met realised a total of R176m.

"We’re ecstatic with this figure for the five races they took."

