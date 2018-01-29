Wozniacki’s long, hard road back to the top

Melbourne — Caroline Wozniacki says "nobody knows" how much hard work and sheer guts she had to put in before realising her Grand Slam dream.

Twelve years on circuit, 67 weeks at world No1, 149 Grand Slam matches, three Major finals and numerous disappointments were made worthwhile on Saturday when she was crowned Australian Open champion.

An epic 7-6 (7/2) 3-6 6-4 win against Simona Halep in a near three-hour match in brutal heat and humidity elevated her back to the top of the world rankings after a six-year hiatus, the longest gap in history between spells at the top.

"Honestly, nobody knows how much work, dedication you put into it," she said with the winner’s Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy by her side.

Following Wozniacki’s second Slam final in New York in 2014, when she lost to Serena Williams, her fitness and form went on the slide. Observers believed she was finished and would retire, but the determined Dane had other ideas.

"All I could tell myself was: ‘You know what, you’ve given it everything you have. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen’."

She went into the US Open in 2016 at a lowly 74th in the world, but with her desire undiminished. "I’d been through a lot of injuries at that point," the

27-year-old reflected. "Then you start losing to some players who you’re not really thinking you should lose to. It’s frustrating. I was, like, hoping eventually it’s going to turn around."

Unseeded, she reached the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 2016, losing to ultimate champion Angelique Kerber, and it kick-started her climb back up the rankings.

WTA titles at Tokyo and Hong Kong followed in the next two months and she ended 2016 back in the top 20. "Since then I’ve been playing really consistent and really well," she said.

In 2017, the resurgence continued and she reached six finals, eventually getting over the finish line by retaining her Pan-Pacific title in Tokyo in September. Her biggest win followed at the WTA Tour finals in November — that was until Saturday

in Melbourne.

"Being here tonight as a Grand Slam champion, Australian Open champion, it’s very special," she said.

Wozniacki became the first Dane to win a Grand Slam

and moved behind only Jana Novotna (45), Marion Bartoli (47) and Flavia Pennetta (49) for the most Major appearances before claiming one.

It is 12 years since Wozniacki first came to notice, winning junior Wimbledon. A first Grand Slam final defeat came against Kim Clijsters in New York in 2009 and on October 11 2010, she became world No1 for the first time.

Even if she had not won on Saturday night, Wozniacki said she would be able to hold her head high.

"I’ve had an incredible career. I think a lot of people would like to be in my position," she said. "Obviously adding a Grand Slam to my CV is what caps it off."

She revealed she had received a royal seal of approval for the victory.

"I’ve heard from the Danish royal family — they’ve congratulated me, they were very thrilled for me," she said as she paraded her new trophy in Melbourne’s botanical gardens on Sunday.

"It’s still pretty surreal. It’s been a crazy last 10 hours or so. I think I’m overwhelmed, I had an hour-and-a-half sleep last night," she said.

AFP