Sport / Other Sport

Russia still banned from Paralympic Winter Games — but with exceptions

29 January 2018 - 14:28 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Bonn —Russia’s team will be suspended from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, but individual athletes will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag, the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) said on Monday.

The agreement is similar to that put in place to allow able-bodied Russian competitors to take part in next month’s Winter Olympics that precede the Paralympics.

Russia was suspended by the IPC in August 2016 following revelations of widespread state-sponsored doping uncovered in a report by Richard McLaren on behalf of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

After a review, the IPC said in a statement on Monday that "it is maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC)".

"However, in recognition of the progress made by the RPC in improving its anti-doping activities, it will allow eligible Russian para athletes who meet strict conditions to compete in five sports under the name Neutral Paralympic Athlete (NPA)," it said.

Eligible para athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboard and wheelchair curling at the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang on March 9-18, the IPC said at a meeting in the western German city of Bonn.

It said that two key criteria to end the wider suspension were still outstanding — the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) by WADA, and an official response adequately addressing the McLaren findings.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said that in 2016 "the anti-doping system in Russia was found to be totally compromised, corrupted and open to abuse". "This made it impossible to determine which Russian para athletes were clean and which were not; it was clear that Russia’s participation in para sport events would severely question the integrity and credibility of sporting competition."

Parsons said the measures taken then by the IPC were "necessary and proportionate" and "essential to ensure clean sport". "Seventeen months on, we face a different picture in Russia and it is important that once again our decision is necessary and proportionate to what is in front of us," he said.

"Although the RPC remains suspended they have made significant progress and we have to recognise this." Russian para athletes were now regularly tested and "amongst the most scrutinised para athletes in the world," he said. "Under the supervision of WADA, we now have greater confidence that the anti-doping system in Russia is no longer compromised or corrupted.

"We have also witnessed behavioural and cultural changes by the RPC, which we hope will one day positively influence officials within the wider Russian Federation."

AFP

Russia banned from Winter Olympics but clean athletes can still compete

The ban is the toughest sanction ever levelled by the International Olympic Committee for drug cheating — and could hurt the Games more than ...
Sport
1 month ago

Russia still not compliant with anti-doping programme, says Wada

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s findings may scupper Russia’s hopes of competing in the Winter Olympics in February
Sport
2 months ago

Frankie Fredericks in court over awarding of 2016 Olympics to Rio

The IOC member and four-time silver medallist received $239,300 the day Brazil won the bid, but says it was for promotional services and denies any ...
Sport
2 months ago

About a third of tickets for South Korea’s Winter Olympics sold with about 100 days to go

Oh, other hotel owners and local authorities say political tension with North Korea and China have chilled foreign interest in the Games, which open ...
Sport
2 months ago

Doping agency clears 95 of 96 Russian athletes, bringing report into question

In 2016, a report implicated some 1,000 Russian athletes in a large-scale doping system, which Moscow furiously denied
Sport
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Coetzee rejects ceremonial Bok coaching role
Sport / Rugby
2.
How Oh Susanna made history and upstaged Usain ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Blitzboks crushed but still top of log
Sport / Rugby
4.
Steyn and Gayle unsold at Indian Premier League ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Marin Cilic: Melbourne arena roof closure was ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.