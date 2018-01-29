Marin Cilic: Melbourne arena roof closure was uncool

Sport / Other Sport

Melbourne — Marin Cilic hit out at the decision to close the roof on the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, saying he was not prepared for the much cooler conditions.

The organisers can only activate the extreme heat policy and call off matches or shut the roof when the temperature is 40°C and the wet bulb globe temperature index 32.5°C.

When the umpire called time to start the match, the wet bulb temperature was 32.6°C and forecast to remain high.

"The tournament referee made this decision based on qualified and professional advice from the Bureau of Meteorology who are on site," organisers said. It was the first time during the 2018 event it had been invoked, and the Croatian was not happy. "You know, throughout the tournament I played all my matches outdoors, also [I was] preparing for a hot day, 38 degrees," Cilic said.

"Then first match, for the final, to play with the roof closed, it’s difficult. I have to say that decision, could it have been different? I guess so."

AFP

