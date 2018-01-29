Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

How Oh Susanna made history and upstaged Usain Bolt

29 January 2018 - 05:30 David Mollett
Oh Susanna (rider in light blue top and white helmet) wins the 2018 Sun Met in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Oh Susanna (rider in light blue top and white helmet) wins the 2018 Sun Met in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Pretty hard to upstage a world star such as Usain Bolt, but the filly Oh Susanna had the photographers flocking to take pictures when she made racing history in Saturday’s R5m Sun Met at Kenilworth.

Bolt, who arrived on the track by helicopter, was the sponsor’s special guest and the crowd were keen to get a glimpse of the great athlete.

What might have crowned a perfect day for many would have been victory for dual "horse-of-the-year" Legal Eagle, in the big race, but Oh Susanna tore up that script by becoming the first three-year-old filly to win this race in a century.

Show stoppers: Usain Bolt was the centre of attention before the race, but Oh Susanna with Grant van Niekerk in the saddle stole the show after winning the Met. Picture: PETER HEEGER/GALLO IMAGES
Show stoppers: Usain Bolt was the centre of attention before the race, but Oh Susanna with Grant van Niekerk in the saddle stole the show after winning the Met. Picture: PETER HEEGER/GALLO IMAGES

Ridden by Grant van Niekerk, who has been on an amazing winning role in this season’s feature races, the Australian-bred filly held the late challenge of Last Winter by half a length to take the first cheque of R2.85m.

"It was a rough race early on and I didn’t want to bustle her and I was further back than I wanted to be, but I knew she would give it to me late," said an elated Van Niekerk. It was the second win in two years by an Aussie import following Whisky Baron’s success in 2017.

The victory also provided a first Met win for trainer Justin Snaith who won three grade1 races — his team produced the goods on the day that mattered, so it is little wonder that he is the first choice of many owners.

Dean Kannemeyer, also chasing his first Met win, saw his lightly raced four-year-old Last Winter give notice he could be a serious Vodacom Durban July contender with an outstanding effort from the worst draw.

Although Legal Eagle was being cheered home by his legion of fans 200m out, both Van Niekerk and Strydom — aboard Last Winter — had moved into overdrive.

Durban July victor Marinaresco took third place but was beaten on merit, though he did finish in front of Legal Eagle. Both geldings found the concession of 8.5kg to Oh Susanna too tough a task.

Another star three-year-old filly, Snowdance, was the meeting’s banker bet and the daughter of Captain Al did not let her backers down in the R1m Klawervlei Majorca Stakes. Snowdance has now won four of her five starts for Drakenstein Stud, which — 60 minutes later — celebrated another grade1 victory with Oh Susanna.

The Snaith stable’s first grade1 success at the meeting came courtesy of Sergeant Hardy who blitzed home in the hands of Bernard Fayd’Herbe to capture the R1m Betting World Cape Flying Championship.

A final word from the Sporting Post newspaper: "We’re not sure if Usain Bolt would have beaten Oh Susanna!"

History beckons for Bass-Robinson in her first Met

Candice Bass-Robinson has the chance to make it two huge wins in seven months
Sport
3 days ago

Grooms worried by protest threat

Backers might consider coupling Silvan Saint (sixth race) in the horse they fancy to win the Sun Met
Sport
4 days ago

Racing fans fear for their safety at Sun Met after threat

Cosatu threatens to disrupt Saturday’s Sun Met  if  ‘looter’ Markus Jooste’s horses are not excluded
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How Oh Susanna made history and upstaged Usain ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Blitzboks crushed but still top of log
Sport / Rugby
3.
Coetzee rejects ceremonial Bok coaching role
Sport / Rugby
4.
Steyn and Gayle unsold at Indian Premier League ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Federer keeps his cool to win 20th
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.