How Oh Susanna made history and upstaged Usain Bolt

Ridden by Grant van Niekerk, who has been on an amazing winning role in this season’s feature races, the Australian-bred filly held the late challenge of Last Winter by half a length to take the first cheque of R2.85m.

"It was a rough race early on and I didn’t want to bustle her and I was further back than I wanted to be, but I knew she would give it to me late," said an elated Van Niekerk. It was the second win in two years by an Aussie import following Whisky Baron’s success in 2017.

The victory also provided a first Met win for trainer Justin Snaith who won three grade1 races — his team produced the goods on the day that mattered, so it is little wonder that he is the first choice of many owners.

Dean Kannemeyer, also chasing his first Met win, saw his lightly raced four-year-old Last Winter give notice he could be a serious Vodacom Durban July contender with an outstanding effort from the worst draw.

Although Legal Eagle was being cheered home by his legion of fans 200m out, both Van Niekerk and Strydom — aboard Last Winter — had moved into overdrive.

Durban July victor Marinaresco took third place but was beaten on merit, though he did finish in front of Legal Eagle. Both geldings found the concession of 8.5kg to Oh Susanna too tough a task.

Another star three-year-old filly, Snowdance, was the meeting’s banker bet and the daughter of Captain Al did not let her backers down in the R1m Klawervlei Majorca Stakes. Snowdance has now won four of her five starts for Drakenstein Stud, which — 60 minutes later — celebrated another grade1 victory with Oh Susanna.

The Snaith stable’s first grade1 success at the meeting came courtesy of Sergeant Hardy who blitzed home in the hands of Bernard Fayd’Herbe to capture the R1m Betting World Cape Flying Championship.

A final word from the Sporting Post newspaper: "We’re not sure if Usain Bolt would have beaten Oh Susanna!"