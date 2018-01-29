The Roses by any other name would have proven just as thorny for the Proteas on Sunday as England downed SA 52-47 in the final Quad Series netball encounter at the Ellis Park indoor arena.

SA ended bottom of the table after a winless campaign‚ although all of their games were narrow affairs.

World champions Australia trounced defending champions New Zealand 67-48 to take the Quad Series.

New Zealand ended third and England second.

The South Africans‚ losers by four points against Australia and five against New Zealand‚ trailed England by 10 points at one stage in the third quarter before fighting back to within three a few minutes from time.

SA tied the third quarter 13-13 and won the last 12-9‚ which effectively cancelled out England’s 16-13 lead in the opening stanza of the match.

The telling passage of play was the latter half of the second quarter‚ where England‚ 20-18 up‚ widened their advantage to 30-22 by the hooter. The blitz lasted less than 10 minutes‚ but it won the match. England took the second quarter 14-9 and the Proteas were never able to wipe out that five-point deficit.

Lenize Potgieter was brilliant in front of the net‚ sinking 33 of 35 attempts‚ but on the other side of the court goal attack Helen Housby was also destructive‚ nailing 37 out of 44.

SA had 56 goal-scoring attempts in all‚ compared to England’s 63 — the result of SA losing too much possession.

On defence, Karla Pretorius and Phumza Maweni troubled the English attackers‚ while Erin Burger‚ skipper Bongi Msomi and Shadine van der Merwe produced some magical moments mid-court.

England captain Ama Agbeze admitted she found the match a little too close in the final stages.

"In the fourth quarter I thought: ‘What are we doing? We’ve controlled the whole game and now we’re making small errors’."

England tidied up to see out the victory.

TimesLIVE