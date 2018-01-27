Sport / Other Sport

Cosatu scraps Sun Met protest after Jooste assurance

27 January 2018 - 11:51 Tanya Farber
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The glamorous hats and outfits of the Sun Met were out in force in Cape Town on Saturday‚ but a planned protest was called off.

Cosatu had threatened to demonstrate at the event‚ in Kenilworth‚ if horses owned by disgraced Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste were to run.

The union federation’s Western Cape head‚ Tony Ehrenreich‚ described Jooste as "nothing but a looter" who had collapsed Steinhoff‚ "taking billions of rands from poor people’s pension funds".

But on Thursday‚ National Horse Racing Authority CEO Lyndon Barends said no horses would be racing in Jooste’s colours and the fallen tycoon would not be earning a cent at the Sun Met.

Ehrenreich said on Saturday: "We will not be protesting today. We feel satisfied that no horses are running for Jooste. There are just a few horses left in the race in which he has a very small stake‚ but it has been agreed that by March even those stakes won’t exist any more."

Mayfair Speculators‚ the company through which Jooste owned many of his horses‚ faces liquidation after Absa‚ Investec and Sanlam – collectively owed more than R1.2-billion by the company — approached the High Court in Cape Town in December.

Grooms worried by protest threat

Backers might consider coupling Silvan Saint (sixth race) in the horse they fancy to win the Sun Met
Sport
2 days ago

Racing fans fear for their safety at Sun Met after threat

Cosatu threatens to disrupt Saturday’s Sun Met  if  ‘looter’ Markus Jooste’s horses are not excluded
Sport
3 days ago

Jooste horse sale softens boycott threat

Boycott threat eases after JSE-listed Phumelela Gaming & Leisure reaches out for any negotiations
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cosatu scraps Sun Met protest after Jooste ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Lions get ducks in a row ahead of Super Rugby
Sport / Rugby
3.
Who is the finest player in all the world?
Sport / Soccer
4.
SA and India battle for supremacy in final Test
Sport / Cricket
5.
Five top players to watch at IPL auction
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.