History beckons for Bass-Robinson in her first Met

What is the perfect response to the doubters who worry whether you are up to the task of following in your famous father’s footsteps?

Easy — win the Vodacom Durban July in your first season as a fully-fledged trainer.

That is exactly what Candice Bass-Robinson achieved last term and now the 43-year-old has another Everest to climb.

Her legendary father Mike Bass won five Mets in an illustrious career and — in Saturday’s R5m Sun-sponsored race — Candice has the chance to make it two huge wins in seven months.

Marinaresco — second favourite at 9-2 — and this writer’s best outsider for a top six finish, Nightingale, gives a strong hand to Bass-Robinson in this grade one race. Stablemate Horizon could also run a lot better than his long odds suggest.

The week has been dominated by possible protests at the meeting, but it has been announced that instead there will be a show of solidarity for losses suffered by Public Servants Association members due to the Steinhoff saga.

In addition, all horses running at Kenilworth linked to Mayfair Speculators will sport club colours. Dual Horse of the Year Legal Eagle is the choice of many pundits for the simple reason that this year’s event is being run at weight-for-age.

While Sean Tarry’s charge looks certain to take a hand in the finish, there is a suspicion that a younger horse — possibly Marinaresco or Oh Susanna — could now have his measure.

Regular readers of this column have made plenty of loot in recent weeks by following Aussie import Oh Susanna. I find it hard to desert her for first choice, but the history books are against a three-year-old filly and a respected judge such as Sporting Post’s Karel Miedema believes she has "no chance".

African Night Sky, stablemate of Oh Susanna, has to be regarded as a serious runner especially with Bernard Fayd’Herbe, the rider of triple Met winner, Pocket Power, in the saddle.

Another top jockey, Piere Strydom, will have to overcome the worst draw and that is probably why Dean Kannemeyer’s runner has been easy to back in the ante-post market.

It is sad that Mike de Kock — with four Met wins — will not have a chance to equal Mike Bass’ tally of five victories. Both Heavenly Blue and Cascapedia are under veterinary care.

It is a fascinating renewal

of this famous race with

Marinaresco selected to beat home Oh Susanna, Legal Eagle and Nightingale.

In one of the supporting features — the Investec Derby — another Fayd’Herbe mount, Do It Again, looks like being great each-way value with most betting firms offering the Justin Snaith inmate at evens to finish in the first four.