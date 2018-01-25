Serena Williams to make comeback at Fed Cup

Serena Williams, who has not played a competitive match since winning the 2017 Australian Open, will play at a Fed Cup tie in February, the US Tennis Association said.

Williams was pregnant when she won her 23rd Major crown in January 2017 in Melbourne. She gave birth to a girl, Alexis Olympia, in September and married the baby’s father, Alexis Ohanian, in November.

The defending Fed Cup Americans will play host to the Netherlands in a first-round tie from February 10-11 on an indoor hard court at Asheville, North Carolina.

Joining 22nd-ranked Williams in the US squad will be her sister, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus, and ninth-ranked CoCo Vandeweghe, a semifinalist at the 2017 US and Australian opens in her best Major results.

This will be the first time in two years that either Williams sister has been in the US Fed Cup squad.

The US women have never lost in eight ties when the Williams sisters have been named to the squad, the most recent of those wins in 2015.

Serena last played Fed Cup in April 2015, when she won two singles matches in a World Group play-off loss to Italy in Brindisi. Venus, ranked fifth, won two singles matches in her most recent Fed Cup appearance in a 2016 tie against Poland in Hawaii.

The final member of the US squad and the Dutch line-up will be announced next week.

The Americans are 6-2 against the Dutch in their all-time rivalry, but the most recent meeting was a 5-0 US home sweep in 1998.

