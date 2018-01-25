Roger Federer cruises after ‘mugging’

A momentary loss of Roger Federer’s trademark cool enlivened an otherwise routine victory by the defending champion over Tomas Berdych as the Swiss player moved into the semifinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Federer’s ninth successive defeat of the burly Czech, this time 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4, was not all smooth sailing for the 36-year-old, who snapped at umpire Fergus Murphy in the first set.

His mini rant about malfunctioning Hawkeye technology when Berdych served for the opening set said much about the struggle in which Federer was engaged to contain the 19th-seeded powerhouse.

But in the end all was well for Federer, who reached his record-extending 43rd Grand Slam semifinal where he will face 21-year-old South Korean sensation Chung Hyeon.

Earlier, unseeded Chung kept his dream run going by battling past American Tennys Sandgren 6-4 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 to become the lowest-ranked semifinalist since Marat Safin of Russia in 2004.

It is the 11th time Federer has reached the final four of a Slam without dropping a set and, with Rafa Nadal out of action, he is clear favourite to win a 20th Grand Slam title and sixth

Australian Open.

Federer had dropped only two sets in his previous eight matches against Berdych but came desperately close to losing the opener when the 32-year-old served at 5-3, having secured an early break.

Berdych had one set point but Federer blazed a backhand past him to snuff out the danger, before breaking with an equally sublime swish of his matt black racket to break.

The main talking point of the match had arrived a few points earlier, though, with Berdych 15-40 down. Federer thought a serve was out despite no call and immediately challenged.

Unfortunately, however, the usual video playback failed and Federer was told by Murphy that the serve was in.

Upon announcing that Federer had lost his challenge, the Swiss legend saw red and marched to the chair.

"Are you comfortable with this?" he said, as the crowd booed. "You can’t steal my challenge. You’re okay with this?"

Federer then dumped a forehand in the net before refocusing and taking the set into a tie break. He allowed Berdych one point — winning the set with an impudent drop shot.

Later, with his 92nd Australian Open victory in the bag, Federer played down the no-call incident.

"I hung around, got a bit lucky, a bit angry, a bit frustrated at the umpire," Federer said in the now obligatory comedy duo on-court interview with Jim Courier.

Reuters, AFP